Despite her protests and proclamations about never dating rappers again and being disrespected, disregarded and altogether done, Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci have rekindled their romantic relationship. It began with the two following one another again on social media, Reginae telling fans to mind their business. It was finally confirmed when he was seen with her during her recent birthday party in Atlanta.

A lot of women go back and forth with men in their early twenties. It’s a story as old as time. What is a bit different for Reginae is the fact that they’re both public figures. The back and forth of their relationship plays out in the media. And because YFN is a rapper, he’s also interviewed by the media.

During one such conversation with Angela Yee for her new show “Established” on Fox Soul, Lucci spoke about his relationship with Reginae and the challenge of all of the mothers of his children getting along with her.

Angela Yee: Do you feel like you’ve been doing her [Reginae] right?

YFN Lucci: Yeah sometimes. You do them right all the time but then you get mad, you might argue and then you might do some dumb sh*t and it’s like, ‘Damn, I f*cked up.’ But that be that. Like I said, I like to make jokes.

Angela Yee: Should you have been at that [cucumber] party? Keep it real now in retrospect.

YFN Lucci: They paid me. I like getting money.

Angela: Do you ever feel like you took it too far?

Lucci: Sometimes I felt like I did f*ck up. I shouldn’t have did that. I could have done it better. But I ain’t tryna leave. How can we fix it?

Angela: She loves you though.

Lucci: I love her ass too.

Angela: Do you think that she’s the one?

Lucci: We cool man. Next subject. Man’s what up.

Angela: I see her getting a lot of flack from people. Why are you back with him? He be disrespecting you.

Lucci: They don’t know what I do. They don’t what the hell I do for her. You don’t know our bond. We working on our relationship, being better friends. Sh*t be so toxic we damn near hate each other. So we gotta try to go back to how we was at first. No drama, no bullsh*t, no Instagram sh*t. I ain’t commenting on sh*t.

Angela: How did y’all get back together?

Lucci: We were just kicking it and having fun.

Angela: Let’s talk about this, how many kids do you have?

Lucci: Four.

Angela: And how many baby mamas do you have three?

Lucci: Yeah.

Angela: But they’re not twins.

Lucci: Ghetto twins…I had two girls pregnant at the same time. But they were my first baby mamas.

Angela: Do they get along with each other, the moms?

Lucci: They not like the best of friends but we could be in the same room and the sh*t could be cordial. It’s for the kids. They’re sister and brother. They want to see each other.

Angela: How is Reginae with your kids?

Lucci: She’s cool with my kids. The babies love Reginae.

Angela: And the moms? How are they with Reginae?

Lucci: We working on it. It’s going to be smooth though. Everybody just gotta get the bigger picture.

You can watch this portion of the interview, in the video below.