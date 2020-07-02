Is Reginae Sliding Back To YFN Lucci?

It was clear that despite her best efforts, rapper YFN Lucci just was not committed to doing right by Reginae. And he showed her in several different ways. Whether he was telling her that he wasn’t interested in making her feel safe, or embarrassing her at a cucumber party, Lucci just wasn’t ready to be respectful in a relationship.

So many of us rejoiced when she made the decision to gradually step away from the relationship at the end of 2019.

But it seems that Reginae, who was on a good path, might be doing a little backsliding.

Recently, Lucci posted footage of Reginae dancing sexily to his song. He shared the video in his Instagram stories.

Reginae hasn’t confirmed that they’re back together. But she hasn’t denied it either.

Hopefully, this is an old video Lucci is posting to be petty. Because judging by Reginae’s recent tweets, it seems like she’s over it.

And this particularly telling retweet.

We hope sis is done, done.