Earlier this week, we reported the surprising and tragic news that rapper YFN Lucci, boyfriend to Reginae Carter, was wanted on felony murder charges in the shooting death of a man in Atlanta this past December.

When we initially published the story, authorities were still on the search for the rapper, offering a $5,000 reward for any tip that led to his arrest and indictment.

Thankfully, Lucci turned himself into authorities at the Fulton County jail.

Since then, chilling details about the shooting death he was allegedly involved in have surfaced online.

Audio from the 911 call about the alleged victim features a woman describing a man hanging on to a moving SUV before he was thrown from the car.

On the call, obtained by TMZ, a woman says she saw a speeding white SUV with “a man hanging out of the car.” Eventually, the man was thrown from the car, into the street.

The woman, who stood next to the victim as she spoke to the 911 dispatcher, said it appeared that, in addition to being dropped from a moving car, the man had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She was trying to get an ambulance to the scene because the man was “still trying to fight for his life.”

Eventually, she told the person on the phone that the victim was “taking his last breath.” He died moments later.

You can listen to the 911 call below.

Lucci was wanted for his alleged role in this man’s death, including charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.