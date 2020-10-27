It Appears Reginae Carter May Be Entertaining Ex YFN Lucci Again, And She Has A Message For Those Not Happy About It: “Go To Hell!”

Could Reginae Carter be back with her ex-boyfriend rapper YFN Lucci? If so, it’s not the news fans want to hear, but she cares not.

The 21-year-old was spotted having fun in Miami recently, around the same time the rapper and his friends were enjoying the city. Internet sleuths did some analyzing of photos and came to the conclusion that they were hanging out in the same place at the same time in one series of photos, which gave the impression that she could be entertaining her ex again.

People had plenty to say on the matter.

“I can’t even be mad at her. We’ve all been there and stayed with someone longer than we should’ve,” a commenter on The Shaderoom said. “Friend or relationship wise, Everybody gotta learn for themselves.”

“Reginae said she knows her self worth but still chasing dude she knows sleeping w/ BM and randoms,” said a commenter on Twitter.

There has been a whole host of commentary on her romantic choices. Carter had a message to share about it after her business was put on blast by the popular gossip page.

“First off i wanna apologize to not a single one of you mfs because this my world u just living it it!” she posted in her InstaStories. “Go to hell!”

While Carter doesn’t have to confirm or deny anything with anybody about how she chooses to live her life, people have pointed out that she was open after breaking up with the rapper about knowing that she deserved better and not settling.

Back in April she said in an interview that she was done with rappers and the disrespect from the men of her young generation. A subliminal shot was taken towards YFN Lucci at the time.

“Everybody that’s saying, ‘She’s still young…’ I understand that I’m young in certain things, but some things that’s normalized nowadays, I don’t care how old I get, or how young I am. I will never allow no man to post a girl shakin’ they a–. I don’t care if she’s shakin it to your music. I don’t care. I feel like it’s a respect thing,” she said. “Maybe that’s just not me. Maybe that’s just not my crowd or like things like that. But I will never be cool with no man going to no party with no hecka naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere. I would never be cool with no man commenting under a female’s picture that’s naked.”

But just because she said she was done with rappers didn’t necessarily mean she was done with her old one, though! Check out all the opinions people have on the matter, while checking out what the 21-year-old beauty has said over the last couple of years about her relationship with YFN Lucci.

“I just don’t like how she called herself trying to give advice to younger women about loving themselves and etc but to go back to this man..like stop embarrassing yourself for the world to see,” said another commenter on TeaSnipers about Carter, calling her hypocritical for her choices, and saying that next time she should keep her romantic life to herself. “Next time just keep sh-t private, we wouldn’t have even known until you got on social media.”

ATLANTa, GA – FEBRUARY 28: Reginae Carter attends Republic Friday’s The Combs Cartel Invasion at Republic on February 28, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)