“He Didn’t Have Respect For Me”: Reginae Carter Talks YFN Lucci Breakup And Realizing She Deserves Better

Reginae Carter spoke candidly about her split from rapper Rayshawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett during a recent episode of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” and while she admits that she still feels heartbroken behind the breakup, she remains confident that she made the right decision by putting herself first and exiting an unhealthy situation.

“After a long on-and-off-again relationship, me and Lucci are finally done. I feel like he didn’t have respect for me like he did in the beginning,” Carter shared during a confessional.

According to the 21-year-old, the infamous cucumber party is what put the final nail in the coffin. For those who are unfamiliar, the cucumber party was a wild and sexually explicit party hosted by Alexis Sky’s then-boyfriend. I’ll spare you the details of what went on at the party and let you use your imagination. Though Carter was spotted at the party, she shared that she was only there to spy on Bennett.

“Of course, the cucumber party was the last straw for me,” said Reginae. “I feel like it’s not respectful for a man who’s in a relationship to be there. It’s certain things that you just don’t do, especially dating me.”

While she continues to deal with the aftermath of the breakup, Carter admits that she’s in a much better place.

“I’m still going through my little heartbreak,” she said. “I was in love with this man, but I feel like I’m in a healthy space mentally.”

It’s great to see that Reginae has wisened up in this regard. She’s a beautiful, well-grounded young woman with her entire life ahead of her. It was obvious early on that Bennett wasn’t right for her and her mother, Toya Johnson, was never shy about expressing this.

“You live and you learn, whatever. I just want the best for my kid at the end of the day,” Johnson said of the breakup last summer. “It’s no shade against Lucci. I wish him the best but I want the best for her.”