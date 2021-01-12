MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper YFN Lucci, perhaps best known here as Reginae’s on-again, off-again boyfriend is in some serious legal trouble.

According to TMZ, he is wanted by local Atlanta law enforcement as police suspect he is responsible for shooting and killing a man.

Atlanta’s homicide unit told TMZ that they are still searching for Lucci, 29, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett on several charges including “felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.”

Law enforcement believe Lucci was involved in a shooting last month in southwest Atlanta. The incident resulted in the death of one man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head and another man was injured. The second victim was shot minutes after the first.

Police believe the shootings are related to two arrests they’ve already made, including Ra’von Boyd, 23, and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts, who were arrested on felony murder charges.

The police haven’t had such luck with Lucci and are now asking the public to help find him. They are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

This is a lot for young Reginae, 22, to think about and consider.

Lucci and Reginae began dating in 2018 and broke up in 2019.

While Reginae swore that she would not let Lucci continue to embarrass her after #CucumberGate, Lucci told Angela Yee in an interview just last month that the two were working on their relationship.

This might put a bit of a damper on their plans.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted.