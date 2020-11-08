Madamenoire Featured Video

Lori Harvey has been sentenced in her hit and run case from last year. Harvey was reportedly charged with one count of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage after she got into a car accident and was accused of trying to flee the scene in October 2019. Police say she was texting and driving and that was what led her to crash into a parked vehicle on Moreno Drive in Los Angeles, California. The collision left her G-Wagon turned over on its side. Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident and the parked vehicle was not occupied.

“Harvey left the scene of the collision without providing her information or contacting police as required by law, and caused a delay in the police investigation,” Lieutenant Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement to NBC.

Harvey was accused of leaving “the scene of the collision without providing her information or contacting police as required by law” and causing “a delayed in the police investigation” as well. When the Beverly Hills Police arrived, they stopped Harvey when she was spotted walking away from the scene of the accident nearby.

According to TMZ, she was sentenced last week to two years probation. This is better than what she was initially facing. She could have been sentenced to one year in prison.

Harvey remained tight lipped about the case while it was ongoing and was continuing to live life. At the time, she was romantically linked to rapper Future and had made it Instagram official after she posted a video of him giving her a kiss on the cheek. Fast forward to now and it seems that the two have moved on from each other. Future is now linked to 22-year-old Dallas rapper named Dess Dior.