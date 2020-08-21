Are Future And Lori Harvey Still Together After Unfollowing Each Other On Social Media?

Lori Harvey and Future’s whirlwind romance may be done by the looks of things on social media. The two are no longer following one another on Instagram and it also looks like they both deleted any remnant of the other on their personal Instagram pages, according to The Blast.

Now this may be petty to observe, but with all of the controversy surrounding their relationship, along with their vocal outpouring of love for one another, it seems surprising that they would quietly separate into the night without anyone noticing.

The two haven’t been spotted together often during the quarantine, even though they reportedly moved into a mansion in Beverly Hills together.

Everything began last year when social media put two and two together, after they separately posted views from the same location in Malibu on the same day. The respectability politics crowd went into policing mode over Harvey’s alleged past relationships, claiming that she moved on too fast from rumored romances with Diddy and Trey Songz and was even rumored to be dating Diddy’s son. Critics split into two groups around their relationship, which rightfully troubled a lot of people due to their age difference. Lori is 23, while Future is 36.

But even with all eyes on them, Future gave an interview with XXL in April where he talked about the importance of keeping their relationship out of the public’s eye.

“You know what to give and you know what not to put out or whatever it is. You still try and find those different ways to keep it private but some way to give your fans little insight into what is going on in your life. You get the people in the world who want to know, so you open up a little bit, but you got to save majority for yourself and your partner. Just keeping that spark to yourself, man. Just keep that energy. You have to protect your energy at all costs.”

They confirmed their relationship in several videos congratulating one another and when Lori jetted off to an all-expenses paid vacation to Jamaica in January to celebrate her 23rd birthday.

And when Future entered into a legal battle with the mother of his child Eliza Reign, Lori managed to somehow stay quietly unscathed by all of the drama.

So while we don’t know what’s going on, it seems like their time together is on pause for now. What do you think about them possibly calling it quits on their romance?