After Locking Lips In Her Music Video, Michael B. Jordan Addressed Snoh Aalegra Dating Rumors In A Very Michael B. Jordan Way

When it comes to things Michael B. Jordan gets very uncomfortable talking about, nothing gets him stumbling over his words like being asked about his love life and race.

Ask him about his mom’s cooking or his fitness regimen, maybe his latest project, and he can go on for days with a smile. Ask him about Black love and well…it gets a bit awkward.

While he wasn’t directly asked about his dating life in a recent interview with Extra to promote his new film Just Mercy with Jamie Foxx, Jordan was asked about his appearance in singer Snoh Aalegra’s latest video for her song, “Whoa.” In the clip, he plays her love interest, sharing warm embraces and even a kiss with the Swedish singer (who has Persian parents from Iran). Correspondent Chelsie Kryst asked Jordan about his cozy turn as her on-screen bae, and from the hard way he dropped his hand on his lap and started scratching his head, you could tell he wanted to run.

“She’s awesome. It was a great time. It was awesome,” he said. “Just happened to be in Berlin. I was shooting a movie out there, just wrapped. I actually just came back yesterday. She was out there shooting a music video and we made it happen. I’m a big fan. She’s awesome.”

When asked what it was like working with her, he kept it very professional.

“Great! True artist,” he said. “She’s a true artist. It was a good time.” (6:00 mark)

It definitely looked like it:

The awkwardness may come from the fact that rumors about the two being a pair came well before the video actually premiered recently. They’ve popped up in each other’s IG Stories in the past, with Jordan sharing her music and Aalegra sharing an image of the actor (from the legs down, which didn’t fool fans).

Nevertheless, Aalegra took a page out of Jordan’s book when asked about their romantic turn in the video, but dropped a hint about their natural chemistry.

“He made me feel really comfortable so it went really good,” she told the UK’s Metro. “We just have chemistry already so it wasn’t difficult. He’s a pro and so amazing at what he does so you just naturally feel comfortable.”

“I knew him before and it was just something that happened organically, he is the perfect person for it therefore I made it happen,” she added about him ending up in the video. “He’s actually a really big fan of my music and he really loved that song. Ever since the album came out he’s been supporting it so it’s just a natural thing to just do it.”

People have said that Aalegra, musically, reminds them of Sade. The legendary singer certainly seems to be someone who has inspired the look Aalegra is going for lately. Hit the flip to see more images of the beauty Jordan is currently rumored to be dating.