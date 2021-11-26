MadameNoire Featured Video

Perhaps one of the most stressful aspects of winter dressing is finding a coat that will keep you warm without sacrificing too much style in the process. For too long, winter coats have had a not-so-great reputation in the fashion department. They’re too bulky, too puffy, and too ridiculous-looking to be stylish. Or at least, that’s what we’ve been told. Times seem to be changing, as traditional winter coats — aka puffer coats — have suddenly been thrust into the sartorial spotlight.

Celebrities and influencers alike are rocking puffer coats in unexpected ways, serving up a new menu of fashion inspiration for the overlooked outerwear essential. Gone are the days of wearing a puffer coat with some oversized sweatpants and looking like a giant marshmallow (no offense to marshmallows, of course).

Right now, fashionistas are sporting puffer coats in fresh, creative combinations, some of which we never would’ve thought of ourselves. The key is experimenting with different sizes, lengths, and colorways. Don’t zero in on a plain black, thigh-length puffer coat simply because it’s what’s available. Instead, shop for quirky shades and surprising patterns.

Ready to take your puffer coat game to the next level? We’ve come up with several easy-to-follow styling tricks for your puffer coats. This wintery item isn’t just about providing warmth anymore. In fact, you may be somewhat shocked by the variety of ensembles you can put together with a standard puffer coat. Just remember to have an open mind that’s ready to be a little playful and experimental.

Play with patterns

So here’s the fascinating thing about pattern and texture mixing: The more the patterns and textures don’t go together, the better the overall look works. It’s one of those bizarre rules of the universe that we can’t quite explain, but that’s just how it is. The trick with this approach is to select a single color family and stay within that family, otherwise you risk looking like your closet threw up on you. In this case, we see that the color family is burgundy and purple hues, with pops of beige and brown. Despite the busyness of the graphic T-shirt, plaid blazer, and socks worn with heels, the entire ensemble works because the similar colors still pull everything together.

Wear all white

Don’t wear white after Labor Day? Throw that age-old advice away because winter whites are definitely a thing. Layer an ankle-length puffer coat over an oversized white crewneck sweatshirt and matching sweatpants for an effortlessly stylish look that you can wear to run errands or pick up groceries. We like the contrast here between the brown puffer and the white set, but a white puffer would’ve been a solid choice to achieve a monochromatic look. On the shoe front, casual is the way to go with this laid-back outfit, so we suggest white sneakers or hiking boots for a more rugged feel.

Go for the gold

Gold clothing and accessories are having a major moment right now, from chain necklaces to bold puffer coats. The more gold you can stack on, the more glam you add to your ensemble. But moderation is still something to keep in mind. To prevent the outfit from being a little too over-the-top, try to stick with a classic black and neutral palette. You can add visual interest through fun extras, like these oversized sunnies or these Christian Louboutin pumps. Add a purse, and you’ve got a look that will truly make a statement wherever you go.

Add some drama

No, we’re not talking about the kind of drama you’ll find on the Real Housewives. We’re talking about pieces that you consider to be scene stealers. You put it on, and people just can’t look away. A pair of multicolored pants are exactly that type of item. It adds dimension and vibrancy to an otherwise average outfit. To up the ante, wear a statement bag and an on-trend chunky necklace to earn even more style points.

Keep it basic

Sometimes the easiest way to style a puffer coat is with other equally basic pieces, like a plain turtleneck, joggers, scarf, and boots. If you’re a chronic over thinker, especially when it comes to deciding what to wear in the morning, this approach is probably the one you want to try first. Basically, you want to keep everything as minimalist as possible. Avoid too many accessories, and prioritize comfort above all else. You’ll be surprised at how stylish you still look, even without all the fancy finishings.

