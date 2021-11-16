Source: Sean Zanni / GettyLast week, 25-year-old Zendaya Coleman became the youngest person to be awarded the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award.

The actress accepted her award on Nov. 9, in a stunning red two-piece set by Vera Wang. On Instagram, Zendaya recapped her win in a short post that read: “Last night was an absolute dream come true, thank you to the @cfda, this moment meant the world to @luxurylaw and I ♥️.”

Her stylist, industry icon Law Roach, shared a snippet of the night’s festivities as well, posting a video of Zendaya proudly repping in her Vera Wang ensemble with a cameo from the designer herself.

Previous winners of the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award include Rihanna (2014), Pharrell (2015), Beyonce (2016), Franca Sozzani (2017), Naomi Campbell (2018), and Jennifer Lopez (2019).

As MADAMENOIRE‘s highlighted in past coverage, Zendaya’s been a fashion industry darling for years. Thanks to her bold usage of color, impeccable styling, versatility and clothing tailored to fit her like a glove, the 25-year-old’s accomplished a lot in the fashion world — doing it one amazing lewk at a time.

Scroll through some of her top fashion moments of 2021 thus far down below.

“Dune” London film premiere afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse

Zendaya rocks this sheer slip dress ensemble by Nensi Dojaka featuring cut-outs and a thigh-high split to the “Dune” premiere afterparty in London in mid-October.