Megan Thee Stallion has been honored as Glamour’s 2021 Woman of the Year, a very deserving honor. During her acceptance speech during the awards ceremony in New York City, the “Captain Hook” rapper credited the matriarchs in her life for contributing to the hottie she is today.

Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, paid homage to her late mother, Holly Pete, who died in 2019 from brain cancer. Before her death, she was her daughter’s manager.

“I want to thank my mom because she taught me how to be the woman that I am today,” she said through her tears. “She’s my best friend, my manager, she was my everything, and I know she’s so proud of me today.”

The 26-year-old rapstress said witnessing her mom live out her own rap dreams was a major inspiration to her as well.

“A lot of people don’t know that my mom Holly was a rapper,” she continued. “She called herself Holly-Wood, and she commanded every room she walked in because her presence was just larger than life. She was fearless and proud, and fought through the struggle to be heard and respected. She had no advantages, she seeked no shortcuts, and every bit of my core values and determination come from her. She passed away in March of 2019, but I feel her around me every day.”

She also recognized the influence of her great-grandmother in her life as well, who sadly died two weeks after her mother.

“My Big Mama—my great grandmother—she was like, ‘Megan, I don’t give a damn how many songs you write as long as you get that degree. So I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t give a damn how many songs I write! I’m gonna stay in school because I know my Mama and my Big Mama watching me, and that’s what they’d want me to do.”

Megan Thee Stallion is going to end 2021 with a bang. She’ll be graduating from Texas Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in health administration on Dec. 11. She also recently announced that she is now a franchise owner of the beloved Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen and will be opening up five locations, The Washington Post noted.