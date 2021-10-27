MadameNoire Featured Video

Steve Harvey has been showing off some stylish threads on social media lately. He’s known for having a signature collection of suits but lately he has been trading them in for more casual, youthful looks. His stepdaughter Lori Harvey said that his new level of fly definitely has him feeling as good as he looks. She said her bestie Elly Karamoh is actually the one behind his recent pieces.

“I would like to take credit, but he actually has my best friend as a stylist, Elly Karamoh,”Harvey told E! News’ Daily Pop.” He has completely transformed him, he’s like a new style icon. He’s feeling himself. You can’t tell him anything right now.”

In a recent interview with GQ, he said he always had this fashion sense but he didn’t show it off on camera.

“It was sort of strange because I dress like this when I’m not at work, but I’m always photographed at work,” the Family Feud host said. “And after I hired Elly and we did [the] NFL Honors [awards show] two years ago, the people at Celebrity Family Feud said, ‘Why don’t we let Steve dress like that on Celebrity Family Feud?’ And that opened up the door. Because on Celebrity Family Feud, the way they shot the show, I had to wear the same suit every show—I could just pick a dark blue or black or a gray.”

Th 64-year-old added that not adhering to one way of dress anymore has been quite a relief.

“To be honest with you, I was locked into this certain look,” he continued. “If I did late night, I wore a suit, I just didn’t wear a tie. If I did a daytime show with Ellen or something, I wore a suit. It was really getting kind of boring. And since I wasn’t on daytime television anymore on the talk show, it just allowed me to breathe and really go and do some stuff that I really wanted to do.