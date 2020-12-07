Style is so personal that it can be hard to shop for the fashionable man or woman in your life. At the same time, there’s a thrill you get introducing your stylish friend or family member to a new brand or seeing their face light up at a garment or accessory you picked out just for them (It kinda lets you know your style is on point too.)

Since it’s officially crunch time when it comes to Christmas shopping, we put together this quick and simple fashion guide to help you get those orders in in time to make it under the tree this year — or at least in the mailbox. Click through for a mix of unisex brands and fashions that are funky, functional and sure to put a smile on at least one person’s face this holiday, even if it’s your own. Happy shopping!

The Jewelry Edit

You’ve probably never thought about your jewelry as a wardrobe before, but according to The Jewelry Edit, that’s exactly what you should be doing. The brand founded by Rosena Sammi blends sustainability, technology, quality, and longevity to help men and women personalize their jewelry collections. Shoppers are introduced to pieces from ethical, fair-trade companies all around the world who create one-of-a-kind statement earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings that suit your personal tastes.