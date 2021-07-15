MadameNoire Featured Video

The wins keep on rolling in for certified “Hot Girl” Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper is set to be featured in a new fashion campaign for BAPE and Coach’s forthcoming collaborative line. Other stars who appear in the campaign include rapper Cordae and Kōki.

The collection which is set to hit stores and the web on July 24th will feature outerwear, footwear, and leather goods that will sport bold and playful patterns baring BAPE and Coach’s iconic logos. Standout pieces include a pink BAPE embroidered handbag that Meg can be seen holding above and fall-ready down coats. Items within the collection will range from $45 to $450.

Meg’s cute bulldogs made an appearance in the campaign and the star shared a tender moment from the photoshoot on Instagram Wednesday. In the photo, the pup rocks a matching fit from the collab.

“Thee Hot Dog mom and my boys in @coach 💙 since they love tearing up sh*t they had to get a job 😂 #BAPExCOACH collab dropping next weekend 🔥 #coachny, the star wrote. “

This isn’t the first time that the Houston Hottie has teamed up with big named fashion brands for campaigns. Back in June the “Thot Sh*t” artist debuted her own swimwear line with Fashion Nova and that same month the Grammy award-winning artist teamed up with Jack Dorseys Cash App to give out $1 million dollars worth of stock to random winners. Whispers also stirred last week that Meg could potentially be the next artist to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated however the news hasn’t been confirmed as of yet.

Meg is currently celebrating a big milestone as she’s preparing to finally graduate from Texas State University with her degree in health administration. The Good News rapper took to Twitter to share the exciting feat with fans on July 12.

“My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I’m ending at TSU. Don’t get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time.”

Meg added that she hopes some of her hotties can attend her graduation too.