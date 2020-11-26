With those winter temperatures creeping in, you’re probably finding yourself at that awkward phase of trying to piece together outfits that will keep you warm against a chill without making you uncomfortable, sweaty, or itchy. The medical community can’t entirely make up their minds on whether or not being cold makes it more likely for you to become sick, but there is some evidence that being cold can suppress the immune system, so it’s important to bundle up. Especially with what news sources are famously calling “The Twindemic” underway, now that the flu and COVID-19 are active.

Not all winter fabrics are created equal. Some can leave you uncomfortable. Some can make it difficult for your skin to breathe. Some are so effective, that, even in lightweight varieties, they get the job done. Trendier brands might make clothes that appear winter-ready, but they don’t contain the proper fabrics to keep you cozy. We’ve all picked up a cheap “puffy” jacket that was just stitching on polyester and did little to keep us warm. You don’t want that. Here are the best and worst fabrics for winter weather.

Best: Merino wool

Both your body and the environment will appreciate it when you buy Merino wool. Unlike factory-made synthetics, the production of which eats up precious fossil fuel, Merino wool comes to us by natural means. It’s taken from Merino sheep, and is ultra-soft and not at all scratchy, the way you might think of other types of wool.