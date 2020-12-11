MadameNoire Featured Video

The holiday season is in full swing and that means Old Man Winter isn’t too far away. As the temperatures start to dip, you might find yourself in need of some new warm clothing.

While style and functionality often play a large role in our choices for wintertime gear, outerwear tends to get a bad rep. That’s because many people believe fashion has to take a backseat to comfort and warmth. But that isn’t completely true. Many designers have created an assortment of coats and jackets to suit a wide variety of personal preferences (without sacrificing the insulation we desperately need in below freezing temperatures).

So to combat the cold, we rounded up 11 Black-owned businesses that have truly mastered the art of outerwear. These brands offer everything from floor-length furs to structured trench coats.

1. Pyer Moss

Founded by Kerby Jean-Raymond in 2013, Pyer Moss has become one of the most renowned Black-owned luxury brands.

Jean-Raymond honored the Black Lives Matter movement with his spring 2016 collection and set social media on fire with his New York Fashion Week show in 2018. He hosted the runway show in Weeksville, Brooklyn, one of America’s first free Black communities, and had a Black choir perform while models displayed his clothes.

His bold designs and social commentary propelled him into leadership roles at Reebok and collaborations with Brother Vellies. A favorite among social media users, Pyer Moss proves that you don’t have to compromise integrity to create accessible, quality products.

2. Duckie Confetti

New York City-based Duckie Confetti is a celeb-approved designer who keeps social media buzzing with photos of his furs.

Providing a variation of styles that goes beyond what’s offered on his website, Confetti has created custom pieces for Cardi B, Fabolous, Emily B and Monica. He even received a cosign from Beyoncé, who sported his Benjamin pajama set and robe in her Black Is King visual project.

For Confetti, staying warm is a full-service business. He offers fur collars, mittens, earmuffs, beanies, and slides, and also specializes in colorful quilted and denim jackets.

3. The Fancy Success Luxe Fur Collection

Founded by Carnisha Gilder, The Fancy Success offers affordable custom luxury coats and vests in various styles and colors. Gilder was inspired by her two favorite aunts and her mother, all of whom she watched dress up in their finest furs as a child.

With hooded vests starting at $150, and full-length furs with detachable sleeves going for $1,600, the boutique offers quality pieces no matter your budget.

4. Studio189

If you live in a climate that doesn’t get too cold during the winter months then Studio189 is just right for you. Cofounded by actor Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, the lifestyle brand offers lightweight, deconstructed trench coats and capes.

With a brick-and-mortar store located in Accra, Ghana, Studio 189 works with local communities to create the materials for the pieces, and sources natural plant-based dye indigo, hand-batik, kente weaving, and more from nearby communities.

Along with its notable sustainability efforts, the company works to bring jobs and education to various African societies. It boasts collaborations with the CDFA and well-known sustainable fashion brand, Edun.

5. Public School

New York City-based label Public School has transitioned from being a popular edgy line once carried in Barneys and Saks Fifth Avenue to one focused on sustainability.

Winners of two CFDA awards, founders Dao-Yi-Chow and Maxwell Osborne, were even called “the new princes of cool” by Vogue. A social media favorite, Public School is known for its parkas and industrial-style bombers.

The brand honored Gordon Parks in a recent collaboration. The We Need Leaders collection features unisex T-shirts that have one of three images snapped by the legendary photographer and a direct quote from Parks himself.

6. The Brooklyn Circus/BKc

The Brooklyn Circus/BKc creates Ivy League-inspired varsity jackets and much more. Built on a mission to improve the way American citizens dress, the brand uses United States history as inspiration for its pieces. And if varsity jackets aren’t quite your style, its moto jackets are also made in a similar taste.

In 2014, the company won the Shorty Award for Best Small Business on Social Media, and its influence on various platforms has continued to grow since then.

7. Albert Clothing

Style meets sophistication with East London’s Albert Clothing. Known for its precisely tailored menswear pieces, Albert Clothing specializes in safari and bomber jackets that were inspired by early 20th century military uniforms and bombers. The brand is also known for its classic silhouettes, overcoats, and handmade tuxedos and shoes.

8. Martine Rose

Martine Rose founded her eponymous label in 2007. Inspired by her Jamaican-British heritage, she strives to incorporate early 1990s hip-hop music and rave culture into her menswear designs.

The London-based outfit creates bombers, parkas, peacoats and trench coats with unique styles and prints.

9. Eclectic Bella

This west coast-based women’s outfit keeps shoppers in warm climates in mind. Eclectic Bella has lightweight trench coats, bombers, and denim jackets in stock at affordable prices this holiday season, so there’s no need to break the bank!

10. Raeana

If you’re looking to splurge on your winter outerwear, look no further than designer and fashion stylist Raeana Anaïs. Her innovative designs, which include fur capes, earmuffs, parkas and stoles, are available from $400 to $6,000. Anaïs’ pieces have been featured in various editorial shoots and music videos.

11. Milano de Rouge

Social media sensation Milano de Rouge offers unisex bombers, parkas, puffers, and trench coats. Philadelphia-based designer Milan established the brand in 2012, and has a storefront in her hometown. The line has received major cosigns from Lil Durk, Fabolous and Saweetie, who have all been spotted in its trademark prints.

