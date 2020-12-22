Jennifer Lopez May Not Get Married At All After COVID Ruins Wedding Plans: “At Our Age, We’ve Both Been Married Before”

COVID-19 has ruined its share of wedding plans but from the looks of it, the novel coronavirus may also be canceling engagements altogether. In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show, Radio Andy, the Hustlers actress shared that after having to cancel her Italian destination wedding in June as a result of COVID restrictions, she and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, are considering not tying the knot at all.

“Oh yeah, we’ve talked about that for sure. I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do?” she explained.

Lopez went on to share that calling off the wedding was tough, but necessary considering the high infection rates in Italy at the time.

“There’s definitely no rush though. It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not going to happen,”‘ she explained. “Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, ‘Okay, we got to cancel everything.’ And we had to put out all this money and all this stuff, we were like, ‘We gotta cancel it.’ So we, we canceled it.”

Lopez admits that they later attempted to replan the wedding, but those plans fell apart as well.

“And then we try to regroup for later in the year, a few months ago. And I was like, ‘Nope, still not the right time.’ So it was just a little disappointing,” she confessed. “And then you just think to yourself, well, things will happen in their divine time in a way.”

The singer revealed that these canceled plans caused them to reflect on whether or not marriage is even the right move for them at all, referencing Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been partnered since 1983 without being married.

“But the same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, do you have to? Should we? It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. And I think it’s something that maybe is still important to us, but there’s no rush, you know, there’s no rush it’ll happen when it happens,” she said.

Lopez and Rodriguez first announced their engagement in March of 2019 after two years of dating. The former MLB star has been married twice while the Selena actress has been married four times. Both Lopez and Rodriguez have two children from previous relationships.

