Draya Michele Reveals On Christmas That She And Longtime Fiancé Orlando Scandrick Broke Up

In between showering her kids and loved ones with Christmas gifts and enjoying a dinner with those in her circle, Draya Michele took a brief break from celebrating the holiday with family to let us know said family has gone through some changes. Using her InstaStories, the 34-year-old set the record straight that she’s single for those who might have wondered what was going on with her and longtime fiancé Orlando Scandrick.

“I have been single for the entire month of December,” she wrote. So if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care. Merry Christmas everyone.”

Michele and Scandrick have been together since 2013, and this wouldn’t be the first time they split, and in a public manner. She publicly blasted him years ago for flirting with other women on Instagram. It was believed that a split in 2014 was due to infidelity, especially when she told followers, “I’d rather focus on my career and family than a relationship at the time. I did my best to make things work. I’m not the one who failed.”

The couple would reunite only to split again in 2015. At that time, she issued a much more positive statement announcing their breakup.

“After more than two years together, Orlando and I have mutually decided to end our relationship,” she said at the time. “Unfortunately, we both live very hectic lives making it difficult to spend the deserved time together. He is a great father and athlete and I will cherish the memories that we created.”

They would reunite and get engaged, just for the pair to split again, with Scandrick choosing to file a restraining order against the former Basketball Wives star after the fact.

That time, he told TMZ Sports he regretted proposing to the beauty.

“In hindsight, it was a poor decision to propose,” he said. “I am anxious to move on with my life both personally and professionally.”

Nevertheless, the couple would reunite again, with Michele claiming she was never actually served that restraining order. The pair welcomed a son, Jru, in 2016. The two came into the relationship with their own kids, Michele with a son, Scandrick with twin daughters.

Based on history, the chances of these two reconciling are pretty high, but you never know. Michele might want to go into 2020 without the same old drama, and maybe without Scandrick — for real this time.