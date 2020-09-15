The Emotional Fallout Of Canceling Your Wedding Due To Covid-19

For every wedding canceled due to COVID-19, several parties suffer. It’s becoming a major issue, with many wedding venues facing lawsuits as they battle it out with disappointed brides and grooms who aren’t getting what they’d hoped for.

There are usually cancelation terms found in a wedding venue’s contract, but none of those accounted for a pandemic because nobody expected one. So who takes that financial hit? When a wedding cannot go on due to an unprecedented virus, are non-refundable deposits suddenly refundable? Wedding vendors may seem liable, but they’re suffering, too, so much so that a relief program has even been established for them.

Even still, each of these problems only touches on the financial fallout of canceling a wedding. What about the emotional implications? Canceling a wedding at the last minute is not a novel concept. Couples have done it throughout the history of weddings, and it’s often a mess. But right now, hundreds of thousands of couples have had to do so because of circumstances beyond their control. What they can control, however, is how they respond. We spoke with Dr. Laura Louis, licensed psychologist and CEO of Atlanta Couple Therapy, about how couples are handling the emotional fallout of canceling weddings because of Covid-19.

Gender discrepancies may occur

“There are some gender differences that come up for this. A lot of times, for my female clients, they’re so devastated because they might have dreamed about this day for years and years before they even met their fiancé. So to imagine that it’s not going to happen in the way they imagined, or it may be delayed, can be incredibly painful,” says Dr. Louis. Supporting the idea that women are more attached to the planning of the big day, one survey found that, while men do report experiencing wedding-planning stress, women still report it more.