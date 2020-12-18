Recently, singer Melanie Fiona tied the knot with longtime partner Jared Cotter, the father of her son, Cameron. The couple’s nuptials, according to the singer, had to be rescheduled three times this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, to the point where they had to marry without all the pomp. Nevertheless, it was a joyful, satisfying experience for the star.

“We had to accept that a full ceremony with our loved ones could not be possible until 2021. But we also knew we wanted to be married this year. So, we made it happen!!!” she wrote. “We took what was in our control and saw it through. On 12-12-2020, I married my best friend, my partner, my twin flame, in the most perfectly possible way.”

Fiona also used her announcement as an opportunity to tell people that if they let go of great expectations, beautiful things can happen.

“Remember, things might not look the way you envisioned, but if you’re willing to surrender… to detach from your ideals and expectations, you can joyfully find your way back to the intention… The reason you started in the first place,” she said.

The “Give It to Me Right” singer isn’t the only person who had to do things a lot differently than hoped for when they first planned to get married. But the pandemic didn’t stop a number of celebrities from deciding to not wait to say “I do.” Instead, they made some major adjustments to their plans. Check out all the COVID weddings that happened in 2020 by hitting the flip.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash surprised everyone when she not only decided to marry again soon after her second divorce was finalized, but also when she let the world know she’d married singer Jessica Betts. The two wed in Ventury County, Calif. back in August. The couple kept the wedding small with close family and friends, only 24 guests, in attendance.