A few days shy of a year since Lamar Odom and fiancée Sabrina Parr announced their engagement, the personal trainer shared that she has decided to call the whole thing off.

The 33-year-old made the news known in an Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children. Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”

Their relationship first became public in August 2019, and by early November of that same year, they shared that they were engaged. (Presently, both of their announcements posted to Instagram have been deleted.) Odom said at the time, “She the ONE!!!!”

But there were obstacles. Odom has been criticized for seemingly putting romantic relationships over the health of the relationships he has with his two children, Destiny and Lamar Odom, Jr. They reportedly found out about his engagement on Instagram with the rest of Odom’s family. Most recently, their mother, Liza Morales, called out Odom for failing to contribute to his son’s college fees.

“Let’s get to the real. Where’s LJ’s College Money??!” she asked. She also accused Parr of writing the captions to Odom’s lovey-dovey posts.

It’s unclear though what things Parr says he “desperately” needs to work through. However, the former NBA star was hospitalized in 2015 after being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada and ended up on life support following a drug overdose with cocaine found in his system.

The couple had an engagement party eight weeks ago, and Odom has the photos from that, as well as many others of Parr, still on his page. No comments are allowed, though. That could signal that he’s optimistic about the possibility of things working out between them down the line. Until then, Parr is focused on herself and her kids, and Odom should do the same.

Check out photos of the pair during happier times by hitting the flip:

The couple announced in August of this year that on November 11, 2021, they were going to marry in Miami. The hashtag they were going to go with was #TheOdomsLastDance.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr attend Regard Magazine and Coin Up app host ‘Regard Cares’ event to celebrate fall issue featuring Marisol Nichols at Palihouse West Hollywood on October 02, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)