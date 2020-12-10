The year 2020 has been one for the history books in every way, but as the great philosopher Virgil once said, “Love overcomes all obstacles.” Weddings have always held a soft spot in everyone’s hearts. It doesn’t matter where you are, what culture you identify with, or what tradition you follow; a wedding can spark curiosity, fascination, anticipation, and joy.

Celebrity weddings bring their own sense of magic, even in these times when cynicism can sometimes creep in. And thanks to social media, we now have an intimate view of celebrity lives from their perspective, making them feel more like friends and family than ever before. You can live vicariously through them as they celebrate life’s ups and downs, including their weddings. A beautiful wedding can be a much-needed distraction from everyday life. Check out 10 celebrity weddings we’ll be keeping an eye out for in the new year.

Gabourey Sidibe

She first came on the Hollywood scene in the powerful role of Precious in the movie of the same name. You could not deny her acting skills and ability to make you feel exactly what her character was going through. She followed that up with her role as Becky on the hit series Empire, where she breathed life into the work bestie character who makes your life on the job much more enjoyable. She announced her engagement in November, saying of future husband Brandon Frankel, I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!”