She’s Off The Market: Kierra Sheard Is Engaged

Kierra Sheard has announced that she will be headed to the altar. The gospel songstress revealed that she is now engaged to be married. The Clark Sisters singer revealed the good news on Instagram.

“I can’t believe it!!!!,” she captioned under a picture of her flashing her ring next to her new fiance. “You’re everything I’ve always wanted. I can’t wait to do life with you! Thank you for choosing me! You’re an answer to my prayers. The man in my dream is now my reality. What????!!!! God has His way of doing things, and through you, He’s shown me that if I trust Him, all will be well; and OH MY GOD— ALL IS WELL! Dr. Seuss once said, “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.“…man, I get it now. Everyday I look forward to you! I love you.”

This isn’t the 33-year-old’s first time getting engaged. In 2012, she broke off her engagement to Dr. Welton Smith IV, a Detroit pastor at New Life Family Church.

Sheard has been open about the mistakes she has made in her love life. In an Instagram post from a few years back, she said she has learned a lot from her past mistakes while playing the dating game.

“As a Christian single woman dating, I’ve been hurt and not wise on my dating journey,” she said. “However, I’ve learned what’s best for me and what I would do differently if I dated myself. After listening to some of my friends and I vent about the pain that came along with saying yes to the wrong guy/relationship, we have all said the things we would do differently if we were in their shoes.”

Congratulations to the lovely couple!