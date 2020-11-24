Madamenoire Featured Video

Gabourey Sidibe is joining the growing list of Black women getting a ring put on their finger before the end of 2020. Guess the year hasn’t been so bad after all.

The 37-year-old actress announced on her Instagram on Tuesday that she and marketing and branding expert boyfriend Brandon Frankel are getting married. Frankel was present as she flashed the engagement ring he’d given her.

“I put a ring on it!” he shouted as she flashed a wide smile in the video and said that was the gist of her post.

She went more in depth about her feelings concerning her boyfriend turned fiancé in the caption for her announcement.

“It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” she wrote. “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!”

Frankel also shared photos of his proposal, including popping the question both in balloon form, and through a message written on Sidibe’s cat Aaron’s collar.

“I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said “YES”! So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I’ve ever known,” he wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t imagine a life without you. We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable. I liked it, so I put a 💍 on it. Love you to the moon and back @gabby3shabby.”

The two have been dating since 2019, and she went public with their relationship earlier this year (he shared photos of them together since early 2019 though because he’s sprung). The two have been quarantining together and even way before the pandemic, created quite the bond.

“You’re my favorite Love Song. You’re the cherry on top of this last decade and the foundation of the next,” she said as they rang in 2020. “I’m excited for all the matching hoodies, Mickey/Minnie outfits to DisneyLand, and your favorite shirts that somehow become MY favorite shirts. My cold feet, being warmed up by your USUALLY hot skin, al dente potatoes, f–ked up rice and seasoned meat, cooked to burnt, yelling at the cats to come cuddle with us, alternating between trash reality shows and business reality shows like shark tank, competing to fall asleep first, walks in the rain, the snow, the heat, the mall, the jungle, cenotes and bat caves! We have so much to look forward to in the decades to come! You make me happier than I’ve ever been, I’m so glad we found each other and I’m gonna point and yell ‘DOG!’ for you, when I see one in public forever.”

They’ve taken care of their cats together, traveled together, and now they’ll be doing life together. Congratulations to the happy couple!