While this year has held some global and personal losses for all of us—and for actress and singer Amber Riley specifically. It has also been a year of blessing. Riley found her voice as an activist, she released an EP under her artist name RILEY, and now things are looking up in the love department as well.

Last month, Riley encouraged us to slide in a man’s DMs if we were interested. Because for her it worked out—by way of her boyfriend Desean Black. Apparently, that DM slide got Riley more than a boyfriend as Black recently put a ring on it.

Underneath the post, she wrote:

“There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! “What God has joined together, let no man separate.” #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove Moment captured by our brother: @alfredoflores” https://www.instagram.com/p/CH9iZSqp92i/

In the next video, we watch Riley gush over Desean becoming her huzzband—giving us a peek or two of the ring.

We love to see it. Congratulations to Amber and Desean. We’re wishing them the best in their journey together as husband and wife.