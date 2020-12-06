Madamenoire Featured Video

A Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is getting hitched! Sierra Gates revealed on Instagram that her now fiancee BK Brasco, who also stars on the show, proposed to her and she said yes! In an Instagram video the entrepreneur showed off her huge diamond engagement ring and her comments flooded with congratulations.

This isn’t Gates’ first time getting married. When she was introduced to Love & Hip Hop during the sixth season, she was married to Shooter, who she shares two children with. He publicly humiliated her on the show by cheating on her with her assistant, Moriah. The infidelity led to the demise of their marriage despite them trying to reconcile.

By the seventh season, she had began dating BK Brasco. Their relationship also had some tough times due to cheating allegations early on. Karlie Redd went digging for dirt on Gates’ then new man and discovered that he was also involved with a stripper named Amber Priddy. During a meet-up, Priddy told Gates that Brasco wasn’t claiming her and only referring to her as his best friend. Besides lying about their relationship, he was also cheating.

Brasco had also fired back at Gates after she accused him of cheating and showed up to her daughter’s 15th birthday party with printed out text messages that that Gates sent to other men and a condom all wrapped in a gift bag. This led to a huge scene and Brasco being confronted by Gates’ friends and co-stars Shekinah Anderson and Tokyo Vanity.

She also had a pregnancy scare during season seven that caused her to break down in tears. Brasco has two children from previous relationships.

They were able to get past all their ups and downs and repair their relationship and now they are headed to the alter. Congratulations to the happy couple!