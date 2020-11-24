Madamenoire Featured Video

Tiffany “New York” Pollard is off the market. During “I Love New York Reunited” reunion special, which aired on VH1 Monday night, the self-proclaimed HBIC revealed that she is newly engaged.

After connecting with some of the memorable contenders from her dating show, “I Love New York” — including season one winner, Patrick “Tango” Hunter, and season two winner, George “Tailor-Made” Weisgerber — and taking a stroll down memory lane, Pollard shared that being on the show taught her a lot about herself and her love language.

“Doing this experience has taught me my love language,” said Pollard. “It has brought me full circle as a woman. To find love the way I did, I stopped looking for it and it literally found me. I’m engaged. It’s just 21 days old.”

The identity of Pollard’s husband-to-be is unknown, but she had this to say about the mystery man:

“He’s an amazing man. He’s a big part of my life,” she said. “I did [keep it a secret],” Pollard said in response to host Vivica Fox joking that she kept the big news “under wraps” for the entire reunion show. “It feels so right,” she went on before flashing her ring. “It’s big. It’s bold. I picked it out.”

Pollard rose to fame as the most memorable contender on “Flavor of Love” seasons one and two. She then went on to star in her own spin-off series, “I Love New York,” “New York Goes To Work,” and “New York Goes To Hollywood.” In 2016, she returned to reality television, starring in TV One’s “The Next 15” alongside Jennifer Williams, Laura Govan, and Claudia Jordan. The series was not renewed for a second season. These days, Pollard is the host of “Brunch with Tiffany,” a VH1 talk show-style series.