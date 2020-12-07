For some, chasing dreams and pursuing goals appears to be easy. Maybe the logistical steps aren’t necessarily easy – building websites, growing skillsets, and networking are always a pain – but in terms of having the confidence and believing in themselves, that seems to come effortlessly. Lucky them. They must have had those parents who told them they could achieve anything if they set their mind to it. For the rest of us, we can sort of be one of the biggest obstacles standing in our own way of our dreams. For many, the hardest part about achieving goals is overcoming the fear that comes with taking the first step.

The fear can be about so many things. The moment you decide to pursue a goal, you are admitting that you want something badly, and so you are making yourself vulnerable to disappointment. That’s why so many people never ever chase their dreams. You probably know someone like that. But, they don’t seem happy, do they? The comfort and safety that came from giving up has put the light out in their eyes, hasn’t it? Let that be motivation to go after your dreams, even if it’s terrifying. We spoke with Marline Francois-Madden, LCSW. and Individual, Couples & Family Therapist Latasha Matthews (author of “The Dumping Ground”) about why you shouldn’t let fear hold you back from your goals.

What are you so afraid of?

“Fear of failure or being judged by others can stop people from pursuing their dreams,” says Francois-Madden. She also brings up something go-getters might be familiar with: being so overwhelmed by all there is to do that you freeze up and can’t take one step. “Feeling anxious with the need to do more can also stop one from pursuing their dreams and having a sense of feeling ‘stuck.’”