The holidays can be a challenging time for those who are trying to eat healthier. Even though due to the pandemic, we may not be attending the usual holiday parties filled with trays of cookies and puff pastries this year, there’s still a good chance you’ll receive some caloric gifts from loved ones. Perhaps the chance for sugary presents is higher than ever because gifting food is a way to feel close to loved ones when you can’t physically gather. But if you have a loved one who is trying to eat healthier, you can provide a nice break from all the goodies that are counteractive to their goals, by giving a gift that actually helps one eat better.

Keeping in mind that so many individuals are isolated right now, the urge to comfort oneself with unhealthy foods is probably strong, adding to the already difficult challenge of eating better. A friend or family member who is working hard to prepare more nutritious meals will appreciate your show of support when you choose a gift that helps them in their goals. And like with any goal, whether it’s budgeting, getting organized, or losing weight, having the right tools can increase the chances of success. Here are great gifts for someone who is trying to eat healthier.

Home Kombucha kit

Kombucha is loaded with probiotics that promote better gut bacteria overall and healthy gut bacteria has been linked to better appetite control. Kombucha is also a tasty, low-calorie drink that’s ideal for those trying to stay hydrated on their weight loss journey, but get tired of plain old water quickly. Unfortunately, buying the stuff bottled gets expensive. The Kombucha Shop Starter Kit contains everything you need to make your own fizzy probiotic beverage at home, including the complicated gear like the temperature gauge and Ph test strips, as well as ingredients like the cane sugar and loose leaf tea.