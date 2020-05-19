Safely Visiting The Farmer’s Market During COVID-19

I’ve been missing my Farmer’s Markets so much it hurts lately! I’m definitely one of those people who gets too into it. I put on my overalls and my cute straw hat. I buy flowers first thing to make my canvas bags look prettier. I know the vendors names. I like to ask them about recipes. I try all the samples. I stop and appreciate the live musicians and the cute kids dancing to them. I love to chit chat with other customers. I’ll spend two hours at the Farmer’s Market easily. My boyfriend knows that when I say I’m going to the Farmer’s Market, that he’ll have the place to himself for a while. (Which is why I generally encourage him to catch up on the newest episode of “The Last Dance” during that time since I’m, personally, not watching it). Even though Farmer’s Markets are outdoor, open air venues, they have been shut down for quite some time due to COVID-19. And I get it. A lot of people treat the Farmer’s Market like I do: it’s much more of a social activity than an errand. People don’t quite stick around the grocery store to make friends the way they do at the Farmer’s Market. They’re in, and they’re out. So my beloved Farmer’s Markets have been shut down. But now they’re opening back up. And I’m itching to visit them. Maybe you are, too. Here is how to visit your Farmer’s Market safely during COVID-19.

Clean your hands upon entering

Wash your hands right before going into the Farmer’s Market, or sanitize them. If everyone does this, then that means everyone in the market will be touching items with clean hands, which could greatly reduce the spread of the virus. This is especially important in a place where it’s very common for people to touch items they don’t wind up buying.