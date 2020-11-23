Before Lenny Kravitz was a popular rockstar, and before he had one of the coolest though short-lived Hollywood marriages in his union to Lisa Bonet, he was a burgeoning performer dating Tisha Campbell.

You read that right. In his new book, Let Love Rule, he said that he met the Martin star while they were both auditioning and reading for a part in a play in California. He said he was taken by her eyes, her singing voice, and surprisingly, the star’s “street smarts and swagger.” Somehow, Kravitz ended up living with Campbell and her family in New Jersey and they fell in love. But after she was cast in projects like Little Shop of Horrors and School Daze, becoming a busy working actress, their time together dwindled. They would eventually call it quits.

Campbell alluded to this relationship without naming Kravitz while on an episode of OWN’s Girlfriends Check In earlier this year. She said he was her first “experience,” as in her first sexual experience.

“We dated for three years,” she said. “I don’t tell people this because people get too excited as if I didn’t have street cred prior to [the relationship].”

So now you know, not only did Kravitz and Campbell date, but they were in a pretty serious relationship. Sounds like Tisha needs to write her own book and spill the tea!

But if this relationship is a surprise to you, wait until you learn about these 10 other short-lived dating and pretty serious relationships some of your favorite celebs were in.

Saweetie and Keith Powers

While we can’t get enough of her relationship with Quavo these days, way before they were an item, rapper Saweetie was dating actor Keith Powers. She said they actually dated for four years, which is a pretty serious relationship. While she’s now half of a new favorite couple, so is Powers. He dates beautiful actress Ryan Destiny.