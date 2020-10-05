SZA Clears Up Drake Relationship Because She Doesn’t Want You Thinking Anything “Underage Or Creepy” Happened Between Them

As previously shared, in a new song with rapper 21 Savage and producer Metro Boomin, Drake surprised everyone by claiming that he dated singer SZA way before either of them were stars.

“Yeah, said she wanna f–k to some SZA, wait/ ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08,” Drake’s lyrics to “Mr. Right Now” go. And while there were people who wondered if he was telling the truth about courting the beauty, there were others who believed it, and then started to do the math to figure out whether or not they dated when she was 17 or 18 while he was 22 or 23.

You know how quickly things can escalate on the Internet, and by Sunday night, SZA responded to everything. She confirmed that yes she and Drake dated, but later than the year he claimed, keeping it from being an inappropriate situation.

“So it was actually 2009 lol,” she wrote on Twitter, saying, “in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered”

“I think he just innocently rhymed 08 w wait,” she continued. “Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.”

“I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening,” she added, saying things were “Completely innocent,” and happened “Lifetimes ago.”

This clears up quite a bit, as there were rumors that SZA unfollowed the rapper after his disclosure about their dating history because she was upset. Her attempt to clarify things to clear his name and her own also show things weren’t as deep as people tried to make it.

Before all of this, he was a supportive fan of her work. He recently shared a screenshot of the singer from the video of her latest song, “Hit Different” with the caption, “Solana is the chefs kiss.” He also mentioned her in a line from his 2018 song “Diplomatic Immunity, rapping, “I just pulled up on Solana’s show, that girls a natural/I knew her way back when Hollywood was international.”

As for SZA…well, she hasn’t done all that for him but we’ll just assume she would have had pleasant things to say about him and his success if asked.