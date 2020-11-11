Jason Momoa said that when his short time on Game of Thrones came to an end during the first season of the HBO hit in 2011, he and then-girlfriend Lisa Bonet had a hard time making ends meet for themselves and their two children.

Momoa played Khal Drogo, husband of Daenerys Targaryen, leader of the Dothraki in Season 1. He appeared only briefly as an illusion in Season 2 by the time the series was a huge hit. In a new interview with InStyle, he revealed that things were tight because of a lack of roles coming in and the couple having two mouths to feed.

“I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” he told the publication. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

It wasn’t the first time Momoa struggled to find work, though. In that same interview, he shared that after being the star of Baywatch Hawaii early in his career, roles dried up quickly when the series ended in 2001 and he moved to Los Angeles.

“I couldn’t even get an agent for three or four years,” he said.

Things, of course, changed for the better after Momoa, who at one time appeared in Johnson Family Vacation and a few episodes of The Game after Baywatch ended, became a leading man thanks to turns in Justice League and Aquaman.

Bonet’s roles, presumably somewhat by choice, have been very few and far between since the early 00s. She has however showed up in recurring guest roles on TV over the last few years, including Ray Donovan, Girls and the short-lived ABC drama Life on Mars as part of the main cast. She told Net-a-Porter in 2018 that the fame she had in the ’80s and early ’90s didn’t continue to explode due to some reasons she’s aware of, and others, not so much.

“I don’t know! I always had one foot in and one foot out of the business, so that’s part of it. But also, it’s slim pickings out there!” she said. “There aren’t endless opportunities for women of color, you’ve probably noticed.”

Opportunities are overflowing now for Momoa. He’s starring in the second adaptation of the science fiction novel Dune, coming out in 2021. And as for the pair, together since 2005 and married since 2017, they are now a Hollywood favorite in terms of couples. Hit the flip to check out 10 photos of the two from over the years.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa arrive at the HBO After-Party held to honor the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Paul Mounce/Corbis via Getty Images)