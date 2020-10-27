Moniece Slaughter Opens Up About Past Relationship With Shaq, Says He Broke Up With Her “Because I Was Asking Too Many Questions”

Out of all the well-known men Moniece Slaughter has dated, the one whom she enjoyed the most was, surprisingly, Shaquille O’Neal.

She told Domenick Nati in a recent Instagram Live interview that they met and dated in 2011, before she was on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood. They were together, according to the former reality TV personality, for a year. She mentioned their relationship previously after Season 1 of LHHH. She said at the time that being painted as a deadbeat mom by her ex and child’s father, Lil Fizz, was jarring, as it wasn’t true. If she had so desired, Shaq allegedly offered to help her keep her son: “I could’ve stayed with Shaquille O’Neal and gotten full custody. My son loves his father so I’m not going to do that.”

But that’s about as far as she went in terms of discussing their time together — until now.

She told Nati that after they met in 2011, she was told they were exclusive. He claimed he was “done with being a player” and she believed him. But then she saw different things on the blogs and started seeking clarification from him. He didn’t like that, and in 2012, he ended the relationship.

“He broke it off with me because I was asking too many questions [laughs],” she said. “He doesn’t want to be questioned. He does not like to be cornered. And I’m the type where I’m like, ‘I don’t give a f–k who you are. If I’m concerned, I’m going to voice this concern, you going to answer it. The customer’s always right. You’ve been dropping off d–k? That makes me the customer. I’m the receiving party. I’m always right.”

While things were over and done with a number of years ago, they still talk occasionally. The last time they spoke she says was when he wished her a happy Mother’s Day earlier this year.

“We’re still good friends. We haven’t spoken in a minute just with everything that’s going on in the world…but I do know that if ever really, really needed him, he’d be there,” she said. “I think he and I are also better off as friends.”

And for the record, as I’m sure you were wondering, she says their sexual relationship was “fun” without getting into too many raunchy details about his size or things of that nature.

“He himself is huge, right? And I’m 5’2″. He’s 7’1″, so we had to get a little creative at times,” she said. “That was a fun time in my life.”