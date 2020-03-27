Tisha Campbell Heard A Stylist Say Black People’s Hair Felt Like Pubic Hair

By Veronica Wells

“The Real” is on a scheduled break right now. But before they left, they filmed several episodes. Given what’s happening in the world right now, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

During one of these episodes, Tisha Campbell came back to guest host. And while there, she shared an interesting story from her days as a teenager in the industry.

It involved her hair, a stylist, racism and ignorance.

See what she had say below.

“When I was 18-years-old, I started not using my real hair. And the reason was, was because—I was in this trailer and this hair stylist was doing my hair for this show I was doing at the time. And I walked down the stairs but I was still standing by the doorway and the woman says, ‘I hate doing Black people’s hair because it feels like pubic hair.’

And from that moment on…

Jeannie Mai: Are you serious?

Tisha: Dead, dead. But yeah, and from that moment on, I wear wigs when I’m working because you don’t know who’s in your hair and you don’t know if their temperament, their energy…and my hair had fallen out by the time I overheard her saying this. So yeah, I wear wigs and weaves.

Jeannie: You stayed calm, man. I would have busted down that door and said, ‘I’ll show you what a pubic hair looks like.’

Tisha: At 18, I was a child. I was a young 18. I just went to the producers and I was crying. And I was like, ‘Can you please just get me a wig so this woman never has to touch my hair again?’

You can listen to Tisha share this horrific story in the video below.

