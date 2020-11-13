Madamenoire Featured Video

There’s something about vintage tea that is always especially amusing. While nothing about Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’ former relationship with daytime TV host Montel Williams is particularly salacious, it’s just one of those random tidbits of information that makes you smirk a little bit because you had absolutely no idea. For this reason, it’s not surprising that each time a new wave of people on social media learns about the former couple’s relationship, it quickly becomes a trending topic, which is what happened yesterday on Twitter.

News of the former couple’s relationship — something Harris reportedly addressed in her memoir — is not completely new. The two dated briefly in the early 2000s. In 2001, they were photographed together (above) at the Eighth Annual Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California. Williams’ daughter, Ashley Williams, was also present. In 2019, Williams addressed his relationship with Vice President Harris and pointed out the fact that her dating history wouldn’t be nearly as talked about if she were a male candidate.

“@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single,” tweeted Williams.”So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”

Once he noticed that he was trending on Twitter for the same reason that he was last year, Williams dug up his old tweet and added, “It’s not new and it’s not news. I’m focused on something that actually matters – bringing a 29-year-old Marine, @freetrevorreed home. If you want to help, follow @freetrevorreed.”

At the end of the day, Vice President-Elect Harri’s dating history doesn’t matter as it has nothing to do with her ability to do her job. However, it’s always fun to learn about relationships between high-profile figures years after the fact.