Why Saweetie Says Safe Sex With Quavo Is A Must

Saweetie and Quavo may have been under quarantine together, but they will not be among the couples who will be welcoming quarantine babies in a few months. In an interview with Page Six, the “My Type” rapper was adamant about practicing safe sex with the Migos mastermind.

“I was not nervous about being in quarantine and seeing Quavo because safe sex is great sex so you got to use that latex,” she told the publication.

Saweetie, whose birth name is Diamonté Harper, went on to share that she is the product of young parents, which resulted in her being raised by her grandparents. As a result, she hopes to break the cycle when it comes to her own children.

“I have a lot of goals for myself and, if we’re being honest, my parents had me at a young age, so my grandparents raised me. I never really had that relationship with my mom and my dad,” the USC graduate confessed. “So whenever I have a kid, I want to make sure I have time for them, and right now I don’t.”

The rapper does want children eventually. In fact, it appears that she has placed quite a bit of thought behind plans for her future family.

“I do want to have babies one day. I want to have a boy first so they can watch over the girls. All of my big cousins and my uncles were always watching over me. I was protected. They taught me a lot about self-worth, self-value, how to carry myself. Guys would be scared to talk to me because of all my uncles and cousins it was not going down.”

Saweetie and Quavo have been dating since September of 2018, according to Us Weekly. The “Icy” rapper popped up Quavo’s Explore page on Instagram, which prompted him to do a little digging.

“I seen her on my Explore page. I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?'” Quavo shared during an interview with GQ. “So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’ So I slid in her DM. I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.'”

Saweetie clearly has a good head on her shoulders. In 2016, she graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in communications.