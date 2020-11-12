Madamenoire Featured Video

Wherever you may stand on Jaguar Wright and the validity of the things she’s alleged about other artists in the industry, she’s not done calling people out and probably won’t be anytime soon.

The 43-year-old singer has been especially vocal about rapper Common. As previously reported, she accused the Oscar winner of attempting to force her into oral sex. He has vehemently denied her allegations.

Months after she first brought her claims to light, she is calling out the rapper, born Lonnie Lynn, again. She took to Instagram this week to allege that he personally reported her Instagram account and sent others to troll and harass her page and crash her Zoom meetings.

After claiming all of that, she took a dig at the 48-year-old — and the numerous romantic relationships he’s had that have come and gone.

“Lonny, you have become so fake; I have to listen to your old records just to remember you use to be a real dude!” she wrote. “Then .. that last relationship, just broke down like an old #fordpickup on I-30 N! Why do they all leave Lonny? Did you break up with all these amazing women from your past? Or, did they 🏃‍♂️ just like I did!? Why Lonny!?”

In that post, Wright alluded to Common’s relationship with Tiffany Haddish, which after they briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram, was rumored to have come to an end abruptly. However, the two shut down those rumors by doing an awkward Instagram Live chat making it known they were still on, and following each other again.

“I feel like it’s gonna work. I haven’t felt like this about a relationship… ever,” Haddish told Extra in an interview.

“We laugh all the time… He’s actually really funny,” she added. “I’m like… ‘You should do this comedy movie with me.’ He’s like… ‘I don’t want to exploit our relationship…’ And I’m like… ‘Well, I don’t want to be in no relationship where we making no money!'”

Wright previously issued a public apology to Haddish, whom she said she had respect for, for publicly going after her boyfriend.

“I think that she is a wonderful comedian,” she said on Instagram. “I think she’s a great philanthropist. I just got off of her page and I just scrolled through like a month or two. I was just curious to see if everything going on in hip hop and neo-soul was affecting her in any way because I know that she’s in a relationship with, unfortunately, someone who became a target of my investigation. I just want to say to Tiffany Haddish, I got all of the respect in the world for you.”

“We do have a mutual person in common, Luenell Campbell,” she added. “Luenell has always spoken highly of you and there’s not much Luenell can say to me that I don’t take as Bible. So I just wanted to apologize, for real, for real, if anything that I have done has caused you distress.”

And as mentioned, Common recently addressed Wright’s accusations about him, claiming that while they were false and hurtful, he realized she may really have something going on and decided to pray for her.

“Let me say this. God bless, Jaguar. I really don’t have any negative thoughts towards her,” he said in a radio interview in October. “I was for surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true. And I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that’s not anything to just say if it’s not true.”

“But I also just understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand. So in all truth, I went through different emotions,” he added. “I was like, ‘oh man, why is she saying this? This is not true. How’s this gon’ affect me?’ Eventually I got to the space where I’m saying, man, I’m sending her positive thoughts and prayers because obviously the things that she’s saying, it just wasn’t true. And she might not be in a great space.”