Common Breaks His Silence About Being “Hurt” By Jaguar Wright’s Sexual Assault Allegations: “It Wasn’t True”

Common has decided to break his silence regarding the accusations from singer Jaguar Wright that he sexually assaulted her years ago.

Wright alleged during an interview in August that he made a move on her while she was sleeping.

“The next thing I know, I wake up. It’s morning and I feel something poking in my face and sh-t. And it’s just poking in my face, poking in my face. And I’m like ‘What the f–k?!'” she said. “Then I open my mouth, this n—a trying to stick his d–k in my mouth while I’m sleep. Lonnie F–kin’ Lynn. Rashid. Common. Whatever the f–k you want to call yourself.”

The 48-year-old rapper finally talked about it in a new interview with Philadelphia’s “Rise and Grind Morning Show,” a chat which will air in full Friday.

“Let me say this. God bless, Jaguar. I really don’t have any negative thoughts towards her,” he said. “I was for surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true. And I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that’s not anything to just say if it’s not true. But I also just understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand. So in all truth, I went through different emotions. I was like, ‘oh man, why is she saying this? This is not true. How’s this gon’ affect me?’”

According to Rap Up, Common goes on to say that he finally settled on feeling compassion towards her.

“Eventually I got to the space where I’m saying, man, I’m sending her positive thoughts and prayers because obviously the things that she’s saying, it just wasn’t true. And she might not be in a great space,” he said.

He also said that everyone needs to look at and listen to allegations made about individuals in a different way before going forth and drawing conclusions.

“As a society, we gotta do better with how we look at things and if somebody says something, we gotta really assess situations before we jump on ’em,” he said. “I just felt more compassion for those who been through that. And I said, God bless her and prayers to her ’cause I never had nothing but positive thoughts about Jaguar since we worked as musicians.”

Common was far from the only person Wright alleged questionable behavior of and made very strong claims about. Hit the flip to see who else got called out by her in one way or another.

Tevin Campbell

The “Can We Talk” singer threatened to sue Wright after she claimed that Campbell prostituted himself to pay for a drug habit.

“How does a boy with a voice like that, that had the records that he had, that could have easily transformed into one of the greatest male vocalist of all time, end up up prostituting himself for drugs and change on Hollywood Boulevard? How does that happen with a gift like his?” she asked.

He wasn’t having it. While he said people should prayer for her, he also said she should take down the video where her allegations of him are featured.

“According to @jaguarwright I was a sex worker on Hollywood Blvd,” he said on Twitter. “It’s called online defamation. Do. Not. Test. T.E.V.I.N. My lawyer is on deck. I would take that YouTube vid down if I were you. My past is well documented and I’ve learned from it and I own it. I will not tolerate anyone telling lies about me online. If you don’t stand for something you’ll fall for any d*** thang…God don’t like ugly and ain’t too crazy bout pretty.”