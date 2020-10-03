Tevin Campbell Threatens To Sue Jaguar Wright After She Said He Was A Sex Worker

Jaguar Wright did an interview that may bring her some legal trouble. In an interview with Real Lyfe Productions, she claimed that 90’s singer Tevin Campbell was once a sex worker in Los Angeles, California.

“How does a boy with a voice like that, that had the records that he had, that could have easily transformed into one of the greatest male vocalist of all time, end up up prostituting himself for drugs and change on Hollywood Boulevard. How does that happen with a gift like his?,” Wright said.

Once the “Can We Talk?” singer became aware of her allegations, he took to Twitter to address her claims about his past. In now-deleted tweets that were posted by The Jasmine Brand, Campbell accusing Wright of defaming his character and threatened to take legal action against her.

“According to @jaguarwright I was a sex worker on Hollywood Blvd,” he tweeted. “It’s called online defamation. Do. Not. Test. T.E.V.I.N. My lawyer is on deck. I would take that YouTube vid down if I were you. My past is well documented and I’ve learned from it and I own it. I will not tolerate anyone telling lies about me online. If you don’t stand for something you’ll fall for any d*** thang…God don’t like ugly and ain’t too crazy bout pretty.”

He also said that he reported the video.

“Youtube video by @jaguarwright reported. Still let’s pray for her. Seems like she could use some positive energy in her life.”

Lately, Wright has been making many allegations about different entertainers. She recently accused Common of sexual assault. While on Instagram Live in August she said:

“Gotdamn Common. Next thing I know, we go to bed and he’s like, ‘C’mon Jag.’ I’m like ‘No, no, no. I’m tired n*gga. I was on the stage all night. I want to lay down.’ I laid down with my clothes on. I’m a rape survivor. I know how to buy myself a little time. Just in case a n*gga try to get out of hand. You got to pull my pants down. By the time you get my pants down, I promise you I’m hooking off in your jaw. That’s how I grew up! The next thing I know, I wake up. It’s morning and I feel something poking in my face and sh*t. And it’s just poking in my face, poking in my face. And I’m like ‘What the f*ck?!’ Then I open my mouth, this n*gga trying to stick his d*ck in my mouth while I’m sleep. Lonnie F*ckin Lynn. Rashid, Common, whatever the f*ck you want to call yourself. Because n*gga if you gon try to stick your d*ck in your mouth while I’m sleep, it ain’t nothing you won’t do.

In September, the Philadelphia native apologized to Common’s girlfriend Tiffany Haddish out of respect for her.

“There’s one person that I have not addressed directly and the truth is because I have a lot of respect for her,” she said. “I think that she is a wonderful comedian. I think she’s a great philanthropist. I just got off of her page and I just scrolled through like a month or two. I was just curious to see if everything going on in hip hop and neo-soul was affecting her in any way because I know that she’s in a relationship with, unfortunately, someone who became a target of my investigation. I just want to say to Tiffany Haddish, I got all of the respect in the world for you.”

In another Instagram Live rant, she claimed that Mary J. Blige had been lying about her sexuality and that she tried to destroy Wright’s career in the 90’s.

“I can produce my own songs. I can sit down with a competent mix engineer and walk all the way through a mix. I can do those things Mary, can you?,” she said according to The Source. “What can you do, Mary? Other than play dress up and eat snatch in dark places hoping nobody finds out you’re gay. And If I’m lying, sue me Mary. If you got the heart, let’s do the Verzuz. Or if you want to apologize to me for the way you tried to destroy my career at it’s very beginning, you can do that, too.”