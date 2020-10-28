Called It Quits Already? Tiffany Haddish And Common Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Could things already be over between Tiffany Haddish and Common? That’s the question people are asking after it was revealed that the two no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Blog Sandra Rose pointed out that fans were the first to notice that they seemed to unfollow each other. Everyone also noticed that Haddish, currently in Central Europe filming a new movie, sent out a message to her exes earlier this week.

“THIS IS FOR MOST OF MY EXS [sic]. BITS AND PIECES ARE FOR DIFFERENT ONES,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “I am sick of my ex F–k Boys and yes YOU still a F–k boy even if we was in a relationship cause you still was trying to f–k when it was over. Boy. Stop reaching out to me trying to be my friend, I don’t want to be your friend. Plus you got a whole woman and Babies on they way and we been done for years. But you want a windfall of money, and want me to make that wind go? Huh hahaha if I thought that would remove you from my entire life I would. Just act like I never said I love you. Cause who I was loving wasn’t the real you. When the real you showed up I was disappointed and disgusted. [vomit face emoji] so please go away forever. PEACE AND HAPPINESS BE UPON YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.”

On top of that, the pair have been quiet lately after confirming their relationship and sharing more about it during the quarantine. Haddish told Ellen DeGeneres back in September that she was spending a lot of her time at the rapper’s home in the Hollywood Hills these days.

“His house [is] bigger than my house, so that’s nice,” she said while visiting the show after its premiere. “We spend way more time [at his place]. I live in South Central L.A. He came over to my house, like, maybe once or twice and then I’ve been at his. He lives in the Hills, you know. It’s nice!”

As for Common, earlier this month he last opened up on The Kelly Clarkson Show about the fact that Haddish was so comfortable with him, she would test some of her jokes on him to see if the material worked.

“I gotta be truthful with her and caring. I’m caring but I’m honest,” he said. “Like I’m not gonna let her go out if I think something is not fresh and not say nothing. And if a joke is not really funny, I’m not going to fake laugh, I’m not like that.”

Back in August, Haddish revealed that she was in love with the rapper and actor.

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” she told Steve-O on his podcast Wild Ride!

“I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back,” she added. “It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him.”

The two were initially rumored to be dating back in December.

Considering how content they seemed with one another, if it’s true that they’ve called it quits, that would be disappointing. Would it be surprising though?

Common has been linked to a number of women over the years and dealt with whispers about why his relationships don’t last. If these two don’t reunite, we’ll be staying tuned to see whom they connect with next.

For a rundown of his exes and rumored exes (in no particular order), as well as whom Haddish has been linked to publicly, hit the flip.

Serena Williams

A very low-key relationship, Common dated tennis great Serena Williams for about three years. She said in 2010 that they didn’t work out because he couldn’t really deal with the effect their conflicting schedules had on their relationship.

“His schedule is actually worse than mine,” she said. “He didn’t want the responsibility. It’s really tough.”

Common and Serena Williams attend the “Date Night” New York premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)