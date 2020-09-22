Jaguar Wright Offers Public Apology To Tiffany Haddish: “She’s In A Relationship With Someone Who Became A Target Of My Investigation”

Jaguar Wright took to social media Tuesday to issue an apology to Tiffany Haddish, who is currently dating Wright’s ex-boyfriend, Common. Wright’s apology, which was delivered by way of a minute-long Instagram video, comes months after she accused Common of sexually assaulting her in the past. In essence, the singer wanted to clear the air and let it be known that despite the allegations that she has lodged against Common, she has “nothing but respect” for Haddish.

“There’s one person that I have not addressed directly,” Wright states in the video. “And the truth is because I have a lot of respect for her. I think that she is a wonderful comedian. I think she’s a great philanthropist. I just got off of her page and I just scrolled through like a month or two. I was just curious to see if everything going on in hip hop and neo-soul was affecting her in any way because I know that she’s in a relationship with, unfortunately, someone who became a target of my investigation. I just want to say to Tiffany Haddish, I got all of the respect in the world for you.”

Wright went on to say that she and Haddish share a mutual friend, comedian Luenell Campbell, which also seems to have inspired her to reach out to Haddish.

“We do have a mutual person in common, Luenell Campbell. Luenell has always spoken highly of you and there’s not much Luenell can say to me that I don’t take as Bible. So I just wanted to apologize, for real, for real, if anything that I have done has caused you distress.”

So far, Haddish has not publicly responded to Wright’s apology.