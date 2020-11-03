Madamenoire Featured Video

Common and Tiffany Haddish remain an item — despite recent breakup speculation. Reports hit the web that the rapper and comedian had called it quits after some people noticed that they’d unfollowed one another on Instagram. However, shortly after the rumors took root, the pair appeared on Instagram Live together as Haddish told Common to be sure that he’s telling other women that he is spoken for.

The LUV actor also appeared on Siris XM’s “Karen Hunter Show” where he gushed about his relationship with the comedian.

“We’re doing wonderful. She’s a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for Black women. I’m learning. You know what I mean?”

Common also discussed Haddish’s commitment to hiring Black creatives for any projects she is a part of.

“She takes it like the law. She’ll be like, ‘If there ain’t no Black people on the set, or no Black people working on this, then I’m not going to do it. Or, why can’t we go to these Black makeup women?’ And I think it takes that type of courage and mouthpiece and rawness to get the equanimity that we’ve been looking for – the equality that we talk about. Especially within – any area of life – but then the Hollywood structure, sometimes you have to shake them up and say, ‘Hey, y’all, this is what it has to be.’”

He went on:

“She’s also fun. She’s fun. And ultimately…the one thing that I’ll say about anyone I’ve dated that you named, I like good-hearted people, and Tiffany has a good heart at the end of the day.”

It’s still not clear why they unfollowed each other, but I guess what matters is that they’re still together IRL.