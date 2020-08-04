Singer Jaguar Wright Accuses Common Of Sexual Assault

Y’all remember Jaguar Wright. She’s a vocalist who’s worked with some huge names in music including The Roots, Al Green, and most memorably, she was the soul stirring voice on Jay-Z’s “Song Cry.” Wright, a Philadelphia native, had a couple of singles of her own you might have seen on BET in the early 2000s, including “The What Ifs” and “Free.”

It’s been a while since we’ve heard her name. But it just might pop back up in the headlines after some shocking and scandalous claims she recently made about rappers Common and Talib Kweli.

Wright was compelled to speak out after the passing of The Roots founding member Malik B.

Not only did she claim that BlackThought and QuestLove, the front men of the band, were not doing right by Malik B., she had a lot to say about Common and the way he treated her.

In an Instagram Live, Wright said:

“Gotdamn Common. Next thing I know, we go to bed and he’s like, ‘C’mon Jag.’ I’m like ‘No, no, no. I’m tired n*gga. I was on the stage all night. I want to lay down.’ I laid down with my clothes on. I’m a rape survivor. I know how to buy myself a little time. Just in case a n*gga try to get out of hand. You got to pull my pants down. By the time you get my pants down, I promise you I’m hooking off in your jaw. That’s how I grew up! The next thing I know, I wake up. It’s morning and I feel something poking in my face and sh*t. And it’s just poking in my face, poking in my face. And I’m like ‘What the f*ck?!’ Then I open my mouth, this n*gga trying to stick his d*ck in my mouth while I’m sleep. Lonnie F*ckin Lynn. Rashid, Common, whatever the f*ck you want to call yourself. Because n*gga if you gon try to stick your d*ck in your mouth while I’m sleep, it ain’t nothing you won’t do. I don’t even know why he running around parading around here with all these public relations relationships that never seem to last. When’s the last time he actually had a real b*tch? You was with Serena that didn’t work out. You was with whoever and whoever. You always got whose hot dating you but the sh*t don’t last long. He ain’t been right since Lauryn Hill left him anyway. Then he got with Erykah after I f*ckin spurned him. He hated my ex-husband for I don’t know how long. No matter where we bumped into each other, he wouldn’t even look my ex-husband in the face. He would talk to everybody…real b*tch sh*t. Let’s keep it a bean. Real b*tch sh*t. Then he got with Erykah and then Erykah was jealous as f*ck of me. That song “Booty” on that second album. That sh*t was about me. She made that sh*t up at Black Lily in New York. That line, ‘Your booty might be bigger but I still can pull your n*gga but I don’t want him.’”

Wright also had some things to say about rapper Talib Kweli, whom Wright may have been romantically involved.

She said, “F*ckin Talib Kweli used to come to Black Lily in New York and hide out in the green room when we were getting changed, especially me, to watch me get dressed and undressed before I got on stage. And then wait for nobody to be looking to sneak out…I been holding all this trying to make all you crazy backpack n*ggas look good.”

You can watch the clips of Wright and her accusations in the videos below.