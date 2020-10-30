Health Benefits Of Taking A Cold Shower

We know that both water and temperature do interesting things to the body. It’s why each has been used in holistic healing treatments for centuries. Think of the emergence of sensory deprivation tanks in which one floats in water, deprived of any other stimulation. Or the fact that people travel thousands of miles to swim in the Dead Sea. Any institution meant to induce relaxation, such as a spa, massage center, or even a therapist’s office often has a small fountain or is piping in the sounds of gurgling water through its speakers. Even the noises affiliated with water are healing.

As for temperature, our bodies react differently to various degrees. We know that hot water can be wonderfully relaxing for the muscles. It’s why so many athletes spend time in a Jacuzzi after a big game. Or why entire resort towns pop up around natural hot springs. But what about cold water? It may not seem as instantly appealing. It doesn’t seem to coddle and nurture the way hot water does, but it does have its benefits. Many people swear by starting their day with a cold shower. Let’s take a look at why that is.

Fight pain

If you’re experiencing body pains and are trying to either avoid taking pain medication or looking for a holistic supplemental tool, a cold shower could do the trick. Research has found that submersion in cold water triggers something called stress-induced analgesia, which is essentially a reduced pain response in the body.