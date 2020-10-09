15 Things To Add To Water To Make It Healthier

Drinking water is one of those very simple things that does so much for our health, but that we can struggle to find the time to do. When doctors tell us to chug jugs of water, don’t they realize we have other things on our plate?

The good news is if you’re already making the effort to hydrate, you can take some extra steps to make your water do even more for you. And if you’re living in the land of thirst, there are things you can add to your water that not only make it even more hydrating but also provide other health benefits. (They also make water tastier, for those who get sick of the plain stuff.) Here are things you can add to your water to make it healthier.

Chia seeds

When added to water, these hard tiny seeds become soft and gelatinous. Just one ounce of the stuff offers 10 grams of fiber, nearly five grams of protein, and tons of healthy fats for your heart and brain health. Since you buy them dry, they’re also easy to pack for the road and toss into your water at your convenience.