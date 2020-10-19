Being A Considerate Roommate During COVID-19

This is an interesting time in history to have a roommate. If you’re taking all the right precautions during the pandemic like not going to parties, not having people over, social distancing when you’re out, and wearing your mask, your hope is that the person with whom you live is doing the same. In fact, it can almost feel like your efforts are wasted, if the person who shares your kitchen, and possibly your bathroom, isn’t being careful.

It’s pretty hard to keep your distance from your roommate. Couples who are currently living together can at least take comfort in knowing that they do many of the same things. They don’t have to wonder much of what the other has been up to – they spend this time together. But your roommate isn’t your partner. They may not even be your friend, so you might not communicate much about how either of you spends your time.

It is important, while the COVID-19 virus is still infecting more people every day, to have a plan among your roommates about how you’ll all be responsible now – not just for yourselves, but for each other. The rules might be a bit complicated, and it’s possible that not everyone will agree on them at first. But if you notice your roommates behaving in a way that makes you uncomfortable, talk to them. And be aware of how your own habits may be impacting them. Here are ways to be a considerate roommate during COVID-19.

via GIPHY

Don’t have people over

If either of you wants to get together with friends, agree to see them away from the home. This part is also important: agree to see them outdoors. You need to be able to trust that your roommate doesn’t leave the house and go sit inside someone else’s house, where the air is recycled, and the chances of getting the virus are higher than in outdoor spaces.