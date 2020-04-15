What It’s Like Being Quarantined In An Apartment Building

A massive number of American renters live in apartment buildings. Those in major metropolitan areas know that even people with a lot of money still share walls via their townhouses and three-story walk-ups and condominiums. There are some places where having a stand-alone property with zero shared walls is only reserved for billionaires. Apartment dwelling is quite common in this country, and right now, people living in such accommodations are experiencing them a whole new way: under quarantine. And being quarantined in an apartment building is a very unique experience. It’s like a hyper version of quarantine, but also a milder version because you aren’t as isolated as those in single-family homes.

Apartment dwellers don’t typically know each other very well. There is a sense of being transient so, why get too friendly? And they’re busy, often working one to several jobs. It’s not that kicked-back life of suburbia so the community isn’t there. But now it is. Everybody is home. It’s a whole new experience. Here are things quarantined apartment dwellers understand.



Checking the halls

Maintaining six feet of social distance when your doors are three feet apart and you navigate hallways that are barely four-feet-wide to get there is tough. So you may be looking through your peep hole to make sure the hallway is clear before darting down it so you don’t accidentally get too close to somebody.