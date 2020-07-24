Dishwasher Mistakes You’re Making

I remember when my husband and I moved into our new home and had a dishwasher for the first time since childhood. We did the biggest happy dance. We were so used to the idea that over an hour of our days, for the rest of our lives, would just be given over to handwashing dishes. Sometimes, it felt like all I ever did was clean dishes. My days were filled with soaking pasta sauce-smothered bowls and scraping burnt cheese off of plates. And then, just like that, I got that time back every day, because we got a dishwasher! It’s so nice to just be able to stick your dishes in there, fill the soap dispenser, press a button, and forget about it. And it’s nice that the heat of dishwashers disinfects things in a way that handwashing simply cannot. All of that being said, a dishwasher is only really useful if you know how to use it, and some mistakes we make just cause us to have to backtrack, and handwash things anyways. That just won’t do when you’re so ready to be free of that life. If you notice your dishes coming out of the machine not quite sparkling-clean, you may be making some of these common dishwasher mistakes.

Putting large items in the center

The jets are what do all of the hard work inside of your dishwasher, so you need to make sure that they have access to every piece in there. Loading big pieces like cookie sheets or baking pans in the center blocks these jets, so they can’t work on the neighboring items. Load large items on the sides to leave the jets exposed.